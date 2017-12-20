Woman charged with robbery, vandalism in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested a woman who attempted to rob and later vandalized a woman of her personal belongings.

The incident occurred in the 1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive. Authorities were called after a woman reported that someone approached her and demanded her personal belongings while threatening her.

After a struggle, the suspect was unable to steal the victim’s purse. Once the suspect retreated, the victim noticed her car had been vandalized.

Further investigation led to police identifying Shenelle Brittany Rogers, 29, as the suspect.

Rogers is charged with robbery and vandalism.

