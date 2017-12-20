TSA makes second firearm arrest at Richmond airport within a week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man was arrested at Richmond International Airport Tuesday after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the traveler’s carry-on bag.

This marks the 17th firearm that TSA officers have caught at the airport checkpoints so far this year—and the second handgun that showed up at the airport checkpoint within the last week.

A TSA spokesperson said the .38 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets. Airport police were notified, confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

TSA officers at Richmond also detected a firearm at the checkpoint four days earlier.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

