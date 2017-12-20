State troopers arrest man wanted for homicides in Texas, Virginia

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee state troopers arrested a Texas man suspected of multiple homicides in Virginia and Texas.

On Wednesday morning, authorities were told to be on the lookout for Ismael Antonio Hernandez Navarro, 19, of San Antonio, Texas, who was believed to be driving south on Interstate 81 in a Chevrolet utility truck.

A state trooper saw the truck matching the description and began following Navarro. While following his truck, they noticed the license plate had been covered up by a temporary tag.

Three troopers fell in behind Navarro’s truck, waiting until he passed exit 23 so he couldn’t get off the interstate, then stopped him near mile marker 22. He was arrested without incident.

Police found five masks, a knife and multiple communications devices in his truck.

A woman and boy were also in the car with Navarro. Their identities are not being released.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.