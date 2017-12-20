Spiders welcome 11 student athletes in Early Signing Period

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a new wrinkle to the recruiting process with an early signing period for football, the Richmond Spiders came away happy with all 11 of their verbal commits signing their national letters of intent to join the football program.

One of them is coming out of their backyard, St. Christopher’s wide receiver Justin Jasper.

Below is the list of signees for the University of Richmond football program Class of 2018 recruiting class:

Aaron Banks (DB – Stephens City, Va./Sherando)

Micah Breckenridge (K/P – Memphis, Tenn./White Station)

Isaac Brown (WR – Winchester, Va./Millbrook)

Ray Eldridge (DL – McDonald, Pa./South Fayette Township)

Nile Harris (DB – Greensboro, N.C./Grimsley)

Talon James (DL – Fairview, N.C./AC Reynolds)

Justin Jasper (WR – Mechanicsville, Va./St. Christopher’s)

Joe More (OL – Franklin, Tenn./Christ Presbyterian Academy)

Aidan Murray (DL – Ogdensburg, N.J./Pope John XXIII)

Philip O’Connor (LB – Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Prep)

Grayson Overstreet (LB – Moneta, Va./Staunton River).