Signing Day: Local football stars sign on to play at the next level

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several major college football prospects Wednesday signed National Letters of Intent to accept scholarship money and play football at the next level.

Highland Springs wide receiver Billy Kemp IV signed with Virginia. Benedictine defensive end Chris Collins made it official with North Carolina. Benedictine Linebacker Wendell Davis will head north to Pitt. Hopewell running back Ronnie Walker has finished high school and will enroll early at Indiana in January. K’Vaughan Pope will be an Ohio State Buckeye.

The FCS ranks grabbed some local talent as well. St. Christopher’s sent wide receiver Justin Jasper to Richmond and offensive lineman Henry Schroeder to James Madison. Hopewell quarterback and defensive back Greg Cuffey signed on to play at William and Mary as did Monacan’s Martiese Phipps. Hermitage linebacker Mateo Jackson will join Schroeder as a JMU Duke.

This is the first year that future college players have been able to sign this early. National Signing Day is the first Wednesday in February, but the NCAA changed its rules to allow Division I football prospects to sign early.