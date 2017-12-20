Richmond SPCA receives two-ton food donation

APP USERS CLICK HERE FOR VIDEO

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA received a Christmas donation on Wednesday. Southern States delivered two tons of pet food to the shelter.

The company collected donations from customers during a food drive. The SPCA used to receive regular donations from Ukrops and Martin’s grocery stores, but since those stores have closed, SPCA CEO Robin Starr says this donation will go a long way.

“We have to provide nutritious food for all of the hundreds of animals that are in our care every single day of the week, all year long,” said Starr. “So it is a very big expense item for the Richmond SPCA.”

Starr said the SPCA can now spend its money on medical care and other needs for the animals.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.