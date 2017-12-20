Police: Woman buys 3 iPhones with fake ID, stolen credit card

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police arrested a 19-year-old woman Saturday suspected of purchasing three iPhones with fake identification and stolen credit card.

Carleen Maria Fernandez admitted to police that she used a fake identification card and a credit card belonging to a resident of Illinois at the Verizon Wireless Store on Warrenton Road. She told police she procured the fake ID to buy alcohol because she was under age.

Fernandez then told police that she did not have the fake ID and credit card on her. Deputies uncovered both items inside the suspect’s shoe during a search, however.

Fernandez was arrested and charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, possession of a fictitious operator’s license, identity fraud, credit card fraud, credit card theft, and forging and uttering.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

