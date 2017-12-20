Police: Disorderly man threatened to burn down Henrico building

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a disorderly man wanted by police has been charged with threatening to burn a building Tuesday.

Officers were called to a business in the 4200 block of Vawter Avenue after a man made threats to employees. The man also threatened to burn down the building, police added.

Shyheim Rayshawn Pollard, 23, was later arrested and found to have an outstanding warrant.

He is charged with threatening to burn or bomb a building.

No bail information was given.

