JMU announces 13 early signees to Class of 2018 recruiting class

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The defending national champions had nothing to fear during the early signing period for football as James Madison welcomes 13 early signees to their 2018 recruiting class after signing their national letters of intent.

“I think this has to be one of top classes at the FCS level,” Houston said in the school’s release, “We think every one of these kids will be a starter for us at some point in their respective careers. They’ll be really good players on the field and outstanding young men who will be a great addition to the locker room.”

Two of those signees call central Virginia home: Hermitage High School’s Mateo Jackson and St. Christopher’s Henry Schroeder.

It was all a dream…📝 pic.twitter.com/59SO4BkGCx — Mateo Jackson5️⃣ (@tayo14_) December 20, 2017

Here is the list of the 13 signees to the James Madison football program:

Reggie Brown (Wide Receiver, Lakeland, Fla./Kathleen)

Chris Chukwuneke (Safety, Edison, N.J./St. John Vianney [The Peddie School])

Jamari Currence (Cornerback Rock Hill, S.C./South Pointe)

Willie Drew (Defensive Back, Smithfield, Va./Smithfield)

Mateo Jackson (Linebacker, Richmond, Va./Hermitage)

Nick Kidwell (Offensive Line, Knoxville, Md./Boonsboro)

Hayden Mann (Safety, Mebane, N.C./Eastern Alamance)

Amelio Moran (Offensive Line, Virginia Beach, Va./Princess Anne)

Drew Painter (Tight End, Hershey, Pa./Hershey)

Devin Ravenel (Wide Receiver, Stafford, Va./North Stafford)

Henry Schroeder (Offensive Line, Richmond, Va./St. Christopher’s School)

Matt Terrell (Linebacker, Lynchburg, Va./Lynchburg Christian [Garden City CC])

Camden Wise (Kicker, Blacksburg, Va./Blacksburg)