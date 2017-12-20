Henrico Police Chief wraps up first full year as county’s top cop

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Chief is about to wrap up his first full year as the county’s top law enforcement official.

Chief Humberto Cardounel sat down with 8News Wednesday to talk about the highs and lows of 2017.

In the interview, Cardounel graded his performance so far, saying that he felt he deserved a B. He said that the last 18 months have been about evaluating what works and mapping out a plan for the future.

“I’ve got almost 30 years with the county. Only 18 months as the chief. It’s a lot different when you sit in this chair,” Cardounel said.

Chief Cardounel admits there aren’t enough hours in a day to accomplish his lofty list of goals for the department. It’s been a challenging year. The county’s homicide rate is up significantly. 25 murders happened in the county so far this year, compared to 16 a year ago.

“We are seeing more of the first response to conflict resolution being violence and that’s totally unacceptable,” he said.

One of the most gut-wrenching incidents was the death of a one-year-old girl named Jaidah Morris who was killed when someone fired a gun into her home. The case hasn’t yet been solved.

“I don’t know how much worse it can get than to have a one-year-old be the victim of gun violence. It doesn’t get much worse than that,” Cardounel said.

That’s why the chief said he is focusing the department this year on community engagement. Hoping that by building relationships, officers will ultimately prevent violence before it happens.

“Our focus isn’t to just solve the crimes that we’ve had this year. I want to take a much more practical look in 2018 at what we can do to prevent another Jaidah situation, any loss of life,” Cardounel said.

While homicides are up, all but three of them have been solved. As a result, the department has a very high clearance rate.

In 2018, the chief said they will continue to focus on community engagement, crisis intervention training for officers and using technology to do their jobs more effectively.

