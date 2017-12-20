Henrico County Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are looking for a suspect who they say used a gun to rob a local BB&T bank.

Police said the woman entered the bank in the 5000 block of Lakeside Avenue Wednesday shortly before it closed and waited in line.

When she was helped by a teller, she handed the victim a note demanding money while showing a handgun in her jacket pocket.

The teller gave the woman an undisclosed amount of money.

The woman then fled on foot, but police did not say which direction went.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic woman, or a woman with a light complexion between 5’4″ and 5’6″ with a thin build. She is believed to be in her 20s.

Police ask that you call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-100 or the Richmond FBI Office (804) 261-1044.

Henrico BB&T Robbery, Dec. 20 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of Henrico Police

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.