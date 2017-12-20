December Monument Avenue rally cost Capitol Police nearly $1,500 in overtime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Capitol Police spent $1,445 on overtime costs patrolling the Dec. 9 rally near the Robert E. Lee monument on Monument Ave.

That amount is less than the nearly $3,800 in overtime costs and $650 in equipment costs it took Capitol Police to help secure the Lee monument during the Sept. 16 rally that drew hundreds of protesters to Richmond.

Overall, nearly $6,000 has been spent by Capitol Police alone on securing the pro-Confederate rallies along Monument Ave. this year.

No arrests were made during the Dec. rally that consisted of just a small group of protesters, unlike the significantly larger Sept. rally where seven people were arrested.

