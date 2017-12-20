Control of Va. House comes down to luck of the draw

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There are more twists and turns in Virginia’s tightest House of Delegates race.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel determined the 94th House District, which covers Newport News, ended in a tie.

That means control of the chamber is up in the air once again.



On Tuesday, it appeared Democrat Shelly Simonds won the race by just one vote in a recount. That scenario would have created an evenly-split House.

Now, it could come down to pure luck.

Republicans challenged a single ballot that was originally set aside during the recount. It showed bubbles for both candidates filled in, but there was a slash through the one for Simonds.

The panel ultimately decided the vote should go to the Republican incumbent, David Yancey, which tied up the race.

Now, the State Board of Elections will have to declare a winner at random. They will do that by drawing a name.

If it’s Yancey, Republicans will maintain control of the House.

If it’s Simonds, both parties will have to figure out a way to divvy up power.

“Basically everything is on the table,” said political analyst Richard Meagher.

Meagher said there is not a lot of precedent for what will happen if the House is tied.

“There are no written rules for power sharing. It’s basically whatever the parties decide to work out for themselves,” he said.

Meagher said that could mean a number of possibilities.

“They could arrange for the Speaker to rotate every week or rotate every month. They could arrange for someone to be the Speaker from the Republicans this year and someone from the Democrats next year,” he said. “Or they could work up some kind of trade where Kirk Cox gets to be Speaker but some of the powerful committees go to the Democrats.”

It could be another week until the State Board of Elections draws a name to declare a winner.

House Republicans said they are committed to an open, fair and honest election.

House Democrats believe Wednesday’s court ruling was wrong and say they are assessing their legal options.

