AT&T promises $1,000 bonus for employees after Pres. Trump signs tax bill

WASHINGTON (WRIC) — In the wake of Congress passing a comprehensive tax reform bill, AT&T is planning to invest $1 billion in the United States in 2018 and pay 200,00 employees $1,000 bonuses.

The employees receiving the bonus will include all union-represented, non-management and front-line managers.

The company said in a news release that they expect to give the bonuses before Christmas, as long as President Trump passes the bill before then.

“Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world,” said Randall Stephenson, AT&T chairman and CEO in a news release. “This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs. In fact, we will increase our U.S. investment and pay a special bonus to our U.S. employees.”

AT&T employs more than 2,700 people in Virginia, and the state also supplies much of the equipment used by the company.

In 2016, the company purchased more than $900 million worth of goods and services in the state.

