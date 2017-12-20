Amelia County Schools closed Friday as ‘cost-saving measure’

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Schools announced Wednesday that they will be canceling school Friday before Christmas.

School officials said in a recorded message to parents that they decided to close schools in the district in an effort to save money and allow families to prepare for the holidays.

All employees, with the exception of essential personnel, are asked to stay home.

However, planned basketball games are going to continue as scheduled.

All other holiday celebrations and events scheduled for Friday are to be rescheduled.

