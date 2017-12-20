8 football signees pick William & Mary during Early Signing Period

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — 2017 was a season to forget for the William & Mary Tribe football program, Wednesday the coaches hope the eight recruits that signed their national letters of intent to join the program can be the building blocks that turn things around next season.

Of the signees, Hopewell’s Greg Cuffey and Monacan High School’s Marteise Phipps are the only local recruits from central Va. during the early signing period.

Here is the list of early signees to William & Mary’s class of 2018:

Ryan Childress (Offensive Line, Stafford, Va. / North Stafford HS)

Marcus Crowell (Offensive Line, Montclair, N.J. / Montclair HS)

Greg Cuffey (Defensive Back, Hopewell, Va. / Hopewell HS)

Kevin Jarrell (Quarterback, Charlottesville, Va. / Monticello HS)

Isaiah Jones (Devensive Back, Norristown, Pa. / La Salle College HS)

Mareise Phipps (Defensive Line, North Chesterfield, Va. / Monacan HS)

Ryan Poole (Defensive Back, Glen Burnie, Md. / Saint Mary’s HS)

Colby Sorsdal (Offensive Line, Pittsburgh, Pa. / Mount Lebanon HS)