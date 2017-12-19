VSP Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty retiring

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Steven Flaherty is expected to announce his retirement Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Gary Settle has been selected to take over as the new superintendent. It is unclear when Flaherty’s retirement will take effect.

Settle is the current head of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

