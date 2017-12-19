VIDEO: Suspect sought in Museum District package theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they believe stole a package from the porch of a residence in the city’s Museum District last week.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, December 15, an unknown male was caught on surveillance video approaching a residence in the 2800 block of West Grace Street and taking a package from the front porch.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a brown jacket with a hood, blue jeans and white shoes at the time of the alleged robbery.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

