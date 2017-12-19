Sheriff: Missing Hanover County man reunited with family

UPDATE: The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says Richard Allen Creps was located safe Wednesday morning in Hanover County and reunited with his family.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing Hanover County man who may be in danger.

Richard Allen Creps, who suffers from a cognitive disorder, was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road in Mechanicsville. The 77-year-old Creps, who is described as a 5-foot-9, 165-pound white male, was last seen wearing a brown leather jacket and camouflage hat.

Authorities say Creps is believed to be in danger and may be operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Virginia tags 252-AEA. The license plate is a Virginia bicentennial plate.

Creps may be heading to King William or King and Queen County, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Creps is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.