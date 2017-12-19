Police search for Henrico convenience store robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police is asking for help in identifying the man who robbed a convenience store Monday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to the store located in the 400 block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a robbery.

Police said a black male entered the business, waited in line at the counter and then grabbed money from the register. The victim and the suspect struggled for the money before the suspect took it and fled the area on foot. No weapon was displayed.

The suspect is described as 30-40 years old. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket with grey sleeves and a black baseball cap with a multi-colored brim.

