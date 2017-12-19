PHOTOS: Powhatan County house fire leaves family displaced

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family in Powhatan County has been displaced after their home caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Units from Powhatan and Goochland counties responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Madison Place Drive. Crews on scene found fire through the first and second floor of the two-story home.

Crews from Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Fine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Goochland Courthouse and Huguenot Volunteer Fire Department also assisted in battling the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

