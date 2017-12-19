Missing Hanover County man suffers from cognitive disorder

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing adult who suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Richard Allen Creps, 77, was last seen in the 2000 block of Piping Tree Ferry Road at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Creps, who is described as a 5-foot-9, 165-170 pound white male, may be wearing a brown leather jacket and a camouflage hat.

He is believed to be operating a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Virginia tags 252-AEA. The license plate is a Virginia bicentennial plate.

Creps may be heading to King William or King and Queen County, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Creps is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

