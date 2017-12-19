Man says prosthetic leg got stuck in plane’s brake before crashing in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) – A man who prosecutors say crashed a small plane in southeastern Virginia when his prosthetic leg got caught in the aircraft’s brake has pleaded guilty to flying without a license.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release that 55-year-old Robert R. Gray Jr. entered the plea Tuesday in federal court in Norfolk.

According to court documents, on July 22, Gray crashed his 1972 Piper Aircraft at Umphlett Airstrip in Suffolk. Prosecutors say when first responders arrived at the crash, Gray, who was not hurt, at first denied flying the plane and said the pilot was missing.

Court documents show that Gray later admitted he was the only person on the aircraft.

Gray’s lawyer did not immediately return a voicemail left seeking comment.

