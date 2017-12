RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the Brookland Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on Garland Avenue, near W. Gladstone Avenue.

Police say the victim is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

