Holiday travel reminder for those flying with a concealed weapon permit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — TSA is expecting a nationwide increase this holiday season with 100,000 to 400,000 travelers coming and going each day, which means more action at checkpoints.

At Richmond International Airport, officials have also seen a rise in the confiscation of firearms in 2017, including two incidents this month.

For the majority of incidents around the country, passengers simply forget they’re carrying a loaded gun. But as more and more permits are being handed out every year, the chances of people having their guns confiscated keeps increasing.

TSA requires firearms to be locked in a hard-sided container, unloaded and as checked baggage only. They also have to be declared when presented at checked baggage.

“You’ve got to prepare for your trip ahead of time and be very diligent on that and not be blasé about it,” Philip Van Cleave with the Virginia Citizens Defense League said. “It’s really easy to get in trouble if you don’t follow all the rules, but the rules are pretty straight-forward. We don’t want anyone to inadvertently get stuck breaking the law; lose their permit.”

According to TSA, a first offense fine typically costs $3,900.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.