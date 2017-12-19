Holiday shipping deadlines are this week

BON AIR, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas will be here in less than a week, and the deadlines to ship gifts in time for the holiday are this week.

Thousands of packages will pass through the hands of employees at The UPS Store in Bon Air this week alone.

“I think we processed over 800 packages here yesterday,” owner Eric Davenport said.

Davenport said Monday was their busiest day so far this year, but that this week will be non-stop business.

“There’s going to be a line in the store pretty much all day,” Davenport explained.

He said while they try to process packages as quickly as possible, customers should be prepared to wait.

There are, however, ways to speed up the process.

“If they have a package with a prepaid label, to have that taped to the box and have the box taped up,” Davenport said. “We are able to expedite those packages very quickly.”

He said if you are shipping fragile items, you can leave the packing up to them to make sure your gifts are safe.

At UPS, Thursday December 21st is the deadline, but you might still have a chance if you wait until Friday.

“We are confident that we are able to deliver on Saturday, overnight on Saturday, if you ship it on Friday but we can’t guarantee that,” Davenport said.

At the U.S Post office Wednesday December 20th is the deadline for shipping packages by Priority Mail. Friday December 22ns is the deadline if you ship using Priority Mail Express.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.