Hanover man charged with 10 counts of child porn possession

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County man has been arrested and charged with possessing child porn.

Jay Richard Brown, 71, was arrested on December 18 after deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 11000 block of Dude Ranch Road.

Few details have been released at this time, but authorities say he’s been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Brown is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.