Firefighters rescue man from Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was rescued from a second-story apartment fire late Monday night.

Crews were called the apartment on Winder Street around 11:15 p.m.

Captain Dyer with Richmond Fire said the fire originated in a kitchen on the second floor. A man was pulled from an adjacent room and transported to VCU Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire also forced two families out of their apartments.

Investigators ruled the fire as accidental.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.