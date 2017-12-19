Dog found freezing in Richmond ‘doing great and getting stronger’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A dog found freezing and badly injured in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood earlier in December is doing better, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control.

RACC says ‘Penelope’ has had her drains removed and will be examined Wednesday to see if dental damage caused by her injuries needs immediate attention.

A Richmond Police Department officer found the dog on N. 33rd Street and transported it to VVC where a team was able to stop the hypothermia and safely sedate to begin cleaning her up. Meanwhile, RACC encourages anyone with information about the dog’s condition to call them anonymously at (804) 646-5573 or send them a personal message on their Facebook page.

