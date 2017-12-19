Disgraced ex-archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Bernard Law, dies at 86

VATICAN CITY (WRIC) – Cardinal Bernard Law, a central figure in the Catholic Church’s sex abuse crisis, died tonight. He was 86.

Law was the Archbishop of Boston from 1984 until his resignation in 2002. Church documents showed he had extensive knowledge of sexual abuse by multiple priests in Boston.

He spent his last years in Rome after retiring from the church in 2011.

