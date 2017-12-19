Crash closes Jefferson Davis Highway in both directions, causes power outages

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police and Dominion Power are on scene after a car hit a power pole.

It happened around 4:20 a.m. on the 5400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at Cogbill Road.

Power lines are down and traffic is blocked in all directions. Police say the road will be closed for several hours.

The crash also caused 1,100 power outages in the area. Most of the outages were restored shortly before 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. The female driver was charged with reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

