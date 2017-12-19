Convicted Virginia sex offender gets 32 years for sexually molesting minor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A convicted sex offender will be serving 32 years after a federal investigation uncovered he had sexually assaulted a minor.

Bruce Lee Scott was sentenced this week on charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery – victim under age 13, forcible sodomy (two counts), object sexual penetration, and indecent liberties.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says Scott pleaded guilty to the charges in August. The charges came to light during a federal investigation into child pornography.

The Commonwealth says Scott sexually molested a child he knew “on a frequent basis” between January and August of 2011.

Scott “groomed and guided” the minor’s actions, and used a notebook for detail their relationship, according to the Commonwealth. Investigators found written communication between Scott and the victim during a search of Scott’s home.

The Commonwealth says Scott confessed to having a sexual relationship with the child. A judge sentenced Scott to 56 years in prison, 24 years suspended.

Scott has prior convictions for charges including failing to register as a sex offender, petit larceny and probation violation. He is also serving 16 years on child pornography charges.

