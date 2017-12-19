Chesterfield police search for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1924 Walnut Drive at about 4:20 a.m.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police said three men entered the business and demanded money. One suspect was armed with a handgun and one suspect was armed with a rifle. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The first suspect is described as average height with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants with white stripes, black shoes and a red scarf covering his face.

The second suspect is described as average height with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black bandanna covering his face and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as average height and build. He was wearing a plaid jacket with a dark hood, dark pants, dark shoes with a white bandanna covering his face.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app

