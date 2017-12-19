Chesterfield man arrested at RIC after TSA finds loaded handgun at checkpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was arrested at Richmond International Airport (RIC) on Friday after a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag.

This marks the 16th firearm that TSA officers have caught at RIC checkpoints so far this year—surpassing the 10 that were caught in 2016.

A TSA spokesperson said the .38 caliber handgun was loaded with six bullets. The man told officials that he forgot that he was carrying his loaded gun.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

_____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.