Boil water advisory issued for some Petersburg residents due to water line break

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A boil water advisory is in effect for some residents in the City of Petersburg due to a water line break.

The break occurred on Johnson Road at the Tanglewood and Lieutenant’s Run Apartment complexes and will disrupt service to residents in the area of I-85 South, S. Sycamore Street, W. South Boulevard and Johnson Road.

Residents living in those areas may experience either low water pressure or no water at all. A boil water advisory is also in effect for those residents through Friday, December 22.

Repairs are expected to be completed on Thursday, a city official said.

