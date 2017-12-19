Arrest made in violent home invasion robbery in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a violent home invasion robbery in Spotsylvania County.

The incident occurred on December 17 in the 700 block of Salem Drive in the Waverly Village subdivision. Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion after homeowners reported that an unknown black male forced his way into their home while displaying a firearm.

During the robbery, police say the female homeowner was physically assaulted by the suspect after trying to call 911. The suspect then held both the male and female homeowners at gunpoint while taking an undisclosed amount of money, jewelry and medication.

The suspect fled on foot and was seen getting into a vehicle down the street. Neighbors were able to provide a description of the suspect and the vehicle, including the tag number.

Detectives later tracked the vehicle to a residence and found the vehicle hidden on the property as well as evidence of the robbery.

Lamont K. Doss, 30, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested and charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of breaking and entering with a deadly weapon with intent to commit robbery, two counts of robbery, assault and battery and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Doss, who was also wanted at the time for failing to be in court in regards to a driving on a suspended license charge, is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

