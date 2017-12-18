Worker fired for racy joke written inside pizza box

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WNCN) – A Virginia mom says she’s getting cyber-bullied after she complained about a crude joke left on the box of her pizza delivery, an action that some say led to a worker getting fired.

The mother, who wanted to remain anonymous due to cyber-bullying, tells WJLA her 12-year-old and 15-year-old sons have ordered pizzas online and asked for jokes under the special instructions in the past.

But this time, the joke that arrived with the delivery from Pizza Hut was too spicy for their mother’s taste.

“What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common?” the joke starts.

The punchline is too crude to repeat.

“I was really kind of shocked and floored that Pizza Hut would send that type of joke out. The employee even called and said that she was sorry, and I told her that I hope she doesn’t lose her job over this,” the mother said.

But the worker did lose her job.

The mother posted a picture of the box on social media, talking about her disgust with the joke. She is now facing backlash online.

“I hope you see it in that big, black heart of yours to call back and explain that you aren’t upset. Days before Christmas, you got someone fired,” one person commented on Facebook.

Most of the backlash centers on the fact that the mother and her children asked for a joke then complained about receiving one.

“It’s an inappropriate joke. There’s a time and place for everything. My pizza box is not one of them. It’s a lesson learned,” the mother said.

