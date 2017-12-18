Where and when you can recycle your Christmas tree in Central Virginia

(WRIC) — Christmas is still a week away, but it’s never to early to start planning what to do with your tree when the holiday season winds down.

Localities around Central Virginia are letting residents know ahead of time when and where they can begin recycling their live Christmas trees after the holiday season.

Richmond:

RVA Clean City Commission tree chipping, shredding, and electronics recycling event

Saturday, Jan. 6

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Corner of N. Boulevard and Robin Hood Rd.

The commission will accept undecorated live trees. It will shred taxes, bank statements, canceled checks, credit card statements and receipts, financial accounts, medical records, and insurance documents. It will recycle computer systems (hard drive, CPU, monitor) Computer accessories (cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc.). Printers, scanners, copiers and fax machines. VCRs, camcorders, stereos and all phones. There will be fees for recycling televisions.

Henrico:

Keep Henrico Beautiful and Department of Public Utilities

Dec. 26 – Jan. 7

Henrico Government Center, 4301 E. Parham Road, in the lower parking lot

Eastern Government Center, 3820 Nine Mile Road, in the front parking lot

Springfield Road Public Use Area, 10600 Fords Country Lane, near Nuckols Road and Interstate 295

Charles City Road Public Use Area, 2075 Charles City Road

Trees can be dropped off anytime at the Henrico Government Center and Eastern Government Center and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at the Springfield Road and Charles City Road public use areas. Trees must be free of tinsel, lights, ornaments, tree stands, and water bowls. The free service, which preserves landfill space and protects the environment, is available to Henrico residents only.

Chesterfield:

Through Feb. 18

7 a.m.-6 p.m.

On Monday, Tuesday, Friday-Sunday at the Northern Area Convenience Center

On Monday, Thursday, Friday-Sunday at the Southern Area Convenience Center

Chesterfield County residents can recycle their live, undecorated trees at either of the county’s two convenience centers at no charge.

