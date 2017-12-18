Video: Police need help identifying suspect in Monroe Ward sexual assault

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives with the Richmond Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in an assault that occurred early December in Monroe Ward.

Police were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 4. to the intersection of North 1st and Grace Streets after receiving a report of a woman screaming for help. Officers located the victim at North 3rd and Broad Streets and she was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were told the victim was walking in the area when she was approached by an unknown male who began to make sexual comments to her. Police said he then began to assault the victim, striking her several times with a wooden block then sexually assaulting her.

The suspect has been seen in the area in the past, police said.

He is described as a black male with a dark beard. At the time, he was wearing a light-colored knit cap; medium-colored jacket with dark-colored sleeves, a white label on the right chest, and a white design on the back; light-colored pants; and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.