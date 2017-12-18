Three people killed in Virginia house fire

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Ruckersville Fire Chief confirmed to Newsplex that three people were killed in a early Monday morning house fire. An elderly woman was also hospitalized in critical condition.

The fire broke out at a home on Matthew Mill Road in Greene County, Newsplex reports.

Firefighters spent hours working to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

