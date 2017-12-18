Suspect sought after robbing Richmond business at gunpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a business employee at gunpoint earlier this month.

Surveillance images captured the suspect pointing a gun at the employee’s head during a robbery in the 1500 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The robbery happened at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 3.

Police said the suspect demanded money from the register and his personal belongings. The register didn’t have any money, so the victim handed over his belongings. The suspect ran form the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect, a black male, was last seen wearing a gray pullover sweatshirt with charcoal sleeves, dark jeans, dark Nike tennis shoes and a dark backpack with blue handles.

Anyone with additional information should call police at 804-646-8170.

