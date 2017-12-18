Suffering from ‘Selfitis’? Study says obsessive need to post selfies is bad

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — A new study says taking too many selfies to make you feel good is an actual illness. But how do you know if you’ve got it?

Psychologists say it is now considered a real mental condition.

The team of researchers found taking self-portraits daily can help increase a person’s overall mood and fight off the feeling of stress and loneliness.

If you think you may be suffering from this disorder, you can quickly diagnose it to be sure.

All you have to do is evaluate the 20 statements and decide how you feel by ranking each of them with a value between one and five, where five is strongly agree and one is strongly disagree

The higher the score you have, the more likely it is you’ve come down with “selfitis”.

The “Selfitis” Behavior Scale

Taking selfies gives me a good feeling to better enjoy my environment. Sharing my selfies creates healthy competition with my friends and colleagues. I gain enormous attention by sharing my selfies on social media. I am able to reduce my stress level by taking selfies. I feel confident when I take a selfie. I gain more acceptance among my peer group when I take selfies and share them on social media. I am able to express myself more in my environment through selfies. Taking different selfie poses helps increase my social status. I feel more popular when I post my selfies on social media. Taking more selfies improves my mood and makes me feel happy. I become more positive about myself when I take selfies. I become a strong member of my peer group through selfie postings. Taking selfies provides better memories about the occasion and the experience. I post frequent selfies to get more ‘likes’ and comments on social media. By posting selfies, I expect my friends to appraise me. Taking selfies instantly modifies my mood. I take more selfies and look at them privately to increase my confidence. When I don’t take selfies, I feel detached from my peer group. I take selfies as trophies for future memories. I use photo editing tools to enhance my selfie to look better than others.

Answer Key:

0-33 Borderline

34-67 Acute

68-100 Chronic

According to the research, if you have a high score it means you’re balancing low self-confidence with obsessive attention-seeking and you choose to connect further with the social media world to feel like part of a larger group that doesn’t necessarily exist.

The research doesn’t mention any sort of treatment at this time, but if you set your phone down for a moment, you can always build a connection with someone in person.