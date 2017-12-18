Stafford deputies nab suspect in string of home burglaries

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man is accused of breaking into several homes in the southern portion of the county and stealing prescription medication.

Gregory Crowley, 39, is facing 10 burglary charges, six charges of grand larceny and one charge of attempted grand larceny.

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, detectives learned on December 13 that a man had been arrested and later released on burglary charges in Fairfax County. A list of items that had been recovered included a prescription pill bottle belonging to a Stafford County resident, who told police she knew the medicine was missing but was unaware of the burglary. She said she assumed it had been taken by a family member.

The suspect, Crowley, admitted to breaking into the residence and stealing the medication. He also told detectives that he was responsible for a string of burglaries that occurred in the southern end of the county between Thanksgiving and early December.

He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

