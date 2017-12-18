Richmond doctor accused of running $650,000 ‘pill mill’ operation gets 30 years

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local doctor charged with allegedly running an illegal $650,000 oxycodone distribution scheme has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Dr. Clarence Scranage, a pain management specialist with offices in Richmond and Henrico and Chesterfield counties, was indicted earlier this year on 19 felony drug charges in connection to a “pill mill” operation he ran with known and unknown co-conspirators.

Prosecutors say Scranage worked with an accomplice, Anthony “Tott” Harper of Dewitt, who would recruit patients and refer them to Scranage. Scranage would then write prescriptions without examining the patients. Other unknown co-conspirators, which included recruiters, pill fillers and dealers who sold to addicts, were also involved.

According to court documents obtained by 8News, Scranage would receive cash payments in exchange for the prescriptions.

In total, Scranage dispensed 1,257 fraudulent prescriptions amount to more than 223,000 30-mg Oxycodone pills.

During the trial, one expert testified that Scranage was “a one-man opioid epidemic.”

In addition to the prison sentence, Dr. Scranage must also forfeit $628,500, which prosecutors say equals the amount Scranage received as result of the trafficking conspiracy.

Scranage had offices located at 713 North Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County, 1608 Ownby Lane in Richmond and 2000 Bremo Road, Suite 205, in Henrico County.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.