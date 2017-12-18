Police seek suspect in string of larcenies from Chesterfield Macy’s

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a string of larcenies from a local Macy’s.

The larcenies all occurred at the Macy’s located inside Chesterfield Towne Center on Midlothian Turnpike, according to police. The most recent theft occurred on November 30. Police said the suspect was seen leaving in a gold Lexus.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 748-0660 or 748-1251.

