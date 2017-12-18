Police: Petersburg man fired assault rifle inside apartment complex, fled from officers

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Prince George County are searching for a Petersburg man who they say fired an assault rifle during a fight inside an apartment complex an then fled from officers who arrived on scene.

Clinton Epps, 30, is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, resisting arrest by fleeing, concealed weapon, reckless handling of a firearm and brandishing a firearm.

The warrants were seized in connection with an incident that occurred just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday, December 17. Police say they were called to the 4200 block of Anne Terrance (Puddlelock Place Apartments) for reports of shots fired.

Officers cavassed the area and located a black male suspect who was wearing a trench coat and holding a rifle. As officers attempted to make contact, he then fled on foot with the weapon. Officers were unable to locate him, but did find the discarded assault rifle — an M&P AR-15 — in the wooded line behind the apartment complex.

An investigation determined that the incident began after a fight started between two male subjects that resulted in shots being fired inside the complex. Police said no injuries were reported.

The suspect was later identified as Epps, whose last known address is on Clayton Street in Petersburg.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the whereabouts of Clinton Epps, to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777. You can also text-a-tip anonymously – simply add “274637 (CRIMES)” to your contacts list on your cell phone and then text “igotcha” along with your message/tip.

