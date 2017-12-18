Local non-profit provides holiday help to family who lost daughter in wreck

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A local non-profit is stepping in to help a local family as it mourns the loss of a beloved daughter and mother who was killed in a fatal accident in Sussex County earlier this month.

Christy Nelson was one of three people killed in a crash in the early-morning hours of Sunday, December 10.

In one night, the family’s world turned upside down. Just two weeks before Christmas, two young girls were left without a mother and their home.

But on Monday, the community made sure they at least weren’t left without presents for Christmas.

For Ava and Arihana, a visit from Santa Claus was just what they needed.

“”My daughter would be happy to see these girls happy,” said Christy’s mother, Cora Nelson.

When Allen died in the accident, her parents never thought twice about adopting her two daughters — their grandchildren.

“These are my babies, and we are going to raise these babies,” Timmy Nelson said.

But with both of the Nelson’s still working, finances became tight.

“I was trying to figure out how I was going to bury my daughter and how to take care of these girls,” C. Nelson explained. “But I’ve made a way of doing it all cause I have God on my side and I have these wonderful people.”

On Monday, the non-profit ‘Thisability’ — with help from Aetna — made sure there would be gifts under the tree this Christma.

That giving mentality is the kind of legacy the Nelsons believe their daughters leave behind.

“She was so loved,” C. Nelson said. “Christy had so many friends and family.”

