Local businesses offer personal touch to last-minute holiday shoppers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many shoppers are wrapping up their holiday purchases this week — and local businesses are seeing the benefit.

With one week until Christmas, local businesses in Carytown are experiencing plenty of shoppers.

As online sales across the country continue to rise, holiday sales are expected to have their highest growth rate since 2010.

Local businesses like Crème de la Crème in Carytown continue to see an influx of shoppers and hope their personal touch brings you through the door.

“I joke around sometimes with my clients, ‘do you get this kind of smile when you shop online? Do you get this complimentary gift wrap? This personalized suggestion?’ And they don’t,” explained L.A Phipps, Crème de la Crème manager.

“It’s just joyous. We love being apart of the memories families are making. A lot of them say it’s like coming home and they feel very welcome here. I always want that feeling.”

Local shoppers equally enjoy the personalized shopping experience.

“When you can actually physically pick up something and see what it looks like, read the labels, that makes it more important than going online and looking for stuff,” Mike Mullins said while shopping with his family on Tuesday.

