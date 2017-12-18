Four people, several pets forced out of Chesterfield home after fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Four adults and several pets are without a home after a house fire in Chesterfield County early Monday morning.

Investigators trying to figure out what sparked a house fire on Caldwell Ave. near Walmsley Blvd early this morning. 4 adults and several pets forced out of their home. I'm live with more details on #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/sGiuQqnjGa — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) December 18, 2017

It happened on the 4800 block of Caldwell Avenue. Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 3 a.m. Richmond fire crews came to assist Chesterfield as well.

When they got there, they found flames coming from the second floor of the home. All the animals and people made it out of the home safely.

No word yet what caused the fire.

