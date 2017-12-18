Facebook introduces ‘snooze’ feature

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KNWA) – Facebook users may be excited about the company’s announcement of a new feature, titled “snooze,” which will allow users to hide a friend’s posts for a period of 30 days.

That means users who are tired of looking at tense political posts, comment flame wars or even endless pictures of food can hide their friends who insist on posting such content.

Once you have chosen to ‘snooze’ someone, Facebook will notify you before the snooze period ends, giving users the opportunity to extend it should they so choose.

The setting can also be reversed at any time.

